September 6, 2019 Shirley Juanita Young McKinney, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Funeral Service will be conducted at noon on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Oakey's Vinton Chapel (540) 982-2221.

