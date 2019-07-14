MCKEE Johnathan Wayne July 6, 2019 Johnathan Wayne McKee, 54, of Roanoke passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Williamson Road Church of the Brethren, 3110 Pioneer Road, Roanoke, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 540-366-0707.

