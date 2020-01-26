May 15, 1932 January 4, 2020 We have all lost a kind and gentle soul. Billy F. McKee, 87, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He also joined his beloved wife of 63 years, Maxine. Left to cherish his memory are his children, David, Danny and Dennis McKee and Debra and Jerry Thomas. Also, his three grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his loving sister, Shirley Delong; and numerous nephews and nieces. Burial has already taken place.
McKee, Billy F.
To plant a tree in memory of Billy McKee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.