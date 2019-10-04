MCKAY Helen Louise October 2, 2019 Helen Louise McKay, 79, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Franklin Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

