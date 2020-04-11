November 17, 1933 April 9, 2020 Robert Franklin McGhee, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was retired from the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morgan Lee McGhee and Rosa Thompson; his wife, Frances Colleen Adkins McGhee; two brothers and six sisters. Survivors include his daughters, Barbara (E. C. III) Pace and Sandra (Victor) Corchia, all of Roanoke; grandson, Preston (Shellie) McGhee of Charlotte, N.C.; great-granddaughters, Emery and Lillie McGhee; and many other relatives and friends. Due to current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Mountain View UMC, 6648 Wilderness Road, Dublin, VA 24084. The McGhee family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

