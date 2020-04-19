April 18, 2020 Luther Douglas McGhee, 74, of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Pamphylia McGhee; sister, Bridget (Bill) Stovall; brothers, Harold and Clifton. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet; sisters, Ona Phyliss Allen (Steve) and Emily Nelson (Steve); sisters-in-law, Kathy and Ellen McGhee; sons, Doug McGhee (Kristi) and Donnie McGhee; grandchildren, Michael McGhee (Kayna), Jeffrey McGhee and Holley McGhee (Mikey); great-grandsons, Gabriel and Micah; mother-in-law, Virginia Holley "Sunshine"; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Luther was not an in-law but brother to Janet's siblings, Ray, Barbara (Donnie), Wayne (Barbara), and Tommy (Ruth). Luther will be greatly missed by his family. He was a member of Grace Family church and enjoyed serving in whatever capacity was needed. He was a veteran of the United Stated Army. Luther coached many years in Vinton Little League in baseball and basketball. He enjoyed plotting with his Parcheesi partner on strategies to win. Special thanks to Dr. Brummer and the Hospice Staff at the VA Hospital. We appreciate all the loving care he received while he was there. God bless you all. We are forever grateful.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther McGhee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

