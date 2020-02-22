February 20, 2020 Loretta Young McGhee, age 88, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selourie L. Young and Pauline P. Young; and sibling, Juanita Y. Minton. Ms. McGhee is survived by her children, Debra M. Wells and Lester Dean McGhee (Terri); grandchildren, Kristie N. Fisher (Shane), Cynthia M. Parmelee, and Brandon D. McGhee (Toby); great-grandchildren, Brianna R. Parmelee, Kylie B. Parmelee, Kaleb E. Fisher, and Aiden N. Fisher; sisters, Geraldine Y. Love (Cecil), and Delores Y. Oakes (Steve); along with many special family members and friends. She was dedicated to her work family at Ferrum College serving in the cafeteria for over 32 years, and was a grandmother to everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Planned Pethood of Franklin County, Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta McGhee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.