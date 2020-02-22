February 20, 2020 Loretta Young McGhee, age 88, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selourie L. Young and Pauline P. Young; and sibling, Juanita Y. Minton. Ms. McGhee is survived by her children, Debra M. Wells and Lester Dean McGhee (Terri); grandchildren, Kristie N. Fisher (Shane), Cynthia M. Parmelee, and Brandon D. McGhee (Toby); great-grandchildren, Brianna R. Parmelee, Kylie B. Parmelee, Kaleb E. Fisher, and Aiden N. Fisher; sisters, Geraldine Y. Love (Cecil), and Delores Y. Oakes (Steve); along with many special family members and friends. She was dedicated to her work family at Ferrum College serving in the cafeteria for over 32 years, and was a grandmother to everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Planned Pethood of Franklin County, Virgil H. Goode Hwy, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Norfolk Southern to cut operations in Roanoke
-
CASEY: Not exactly 'Last Call at Mac and Bob's'
-
Drug trial stemming from record fentanyl seizure gets underway in Roanoke
-
Sen. John Edwards, 3 other Democrats join 6 Republicans to stop assault weapons bill for this year
-
An orphaned bear cub in Virginia was rescued after a dog gently carried it home
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.