April 16, 1927 February 8, 2020 Bertha Mae McGeorge, 92, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sweet Union Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 1 until 7 p.m. for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

