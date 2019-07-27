MCFARLAND Barbara July 25, 2019 Barbara McFarland, 81, of Roanoke, passed away, on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Glenn S. McFarland and Eva L. McFarland; two grandchildren, Eric Nichols and William Hagy. Barbara is survived by three daughters, Donna Nichols (Chris), Debbie Spradlin and Glenna Perdue (Ricky); six grandchildren, Shawn Nichols, Ryne Nichols, June Payne, Joe Spradlin, Ricky Perdue Jr. and Keenan Perdue; two great-grandchildren, Connor Nichols and Chloe Nash. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke Chapel at 1001 Franklin Road SW Roanoke, VA 24016 from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery, 1401 Mountain View Rd Vinton, Virginia 24179. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Pheasant Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center and the nurses and staff with Amedisys Hospice.

