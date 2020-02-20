February 16, 2020 Tyron Coleman McEnheimer, 47, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Pigg River Association Building, 2410 S. Main Street, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity on Thursday at 4 until 8 p.m. for viewing. The interment will be held in Truevine Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Tyron McEnheimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

