June 9, 2020 Eric Jermaine McEnheimer, 42, of Roanoke, passed away on June 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Truevine Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4025 Truevine Rd., Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Eric grew up in Truevine, "the birthplace of mankind" and made a home in Roanoke, Va. He was a good shoulder to lean on, an avid listener, with an infectious smile. Eric put his family and friends in the forefront of his mind. He always provided comfort and was willing to lend an ear to his loved ones and strangers. Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, Miles and Roberta Tolliver; great-grandparents, Phil and Hattie Muse; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Rebecca McEnheimer; great-grandparents, Silas and Sarah Wingfield; one uncle, "Dr. J" Eugene Young., and his loving brother, best friend, mentor, and hero, Tyron "T" McEnheimer. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Kaitlin McEnheimer; parents, Arthur and Bertha McEnheimer; father and mother-in-law, Billy and Kathleen Driver; sister-in-law, Tina McEnheimer; two brothers-in-law, David (Samantha) Driver and Daniel (Emily) Driver; one niece, Tyra "Monkey"; one nephew, Tyrel, a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, life-long friends, and a special pet, Stewie. In lieu of flowers make donations to Truevine Baptist Church.

