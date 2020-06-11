June 9, 2020 Mr. Eric Jermaine McEnheimer, 42, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Truevine Baptist Church Cemetery, 4025 Truevine Rd., Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Friends may call at Serenity Friday, June 12, 2020, from 4 until 8 p.m. for viewing. In lieu of flowers make donations to Truevine Baptist Church.

