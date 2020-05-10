MCDONALD Carlisle Saufley May 1, 2020 Carlisle Saufley McDonald of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. Carlisle tested positive and quickly succumbed to the COVID-19 virus. Carlisle retired from North Roanoke Family Physicians and was a charter member of Unity of Roanoke Valley. She was preceded in death by her husband, George T. McDonald II. Surviving to cherish her memory are her sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Jennifer McDonald III, and Shelton S. McDonald; and four grandchildren, Mitchell Myers, Jordan McDonald, Erin Myers, and Madison McDonald. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Unity of Roanoke Valley, 3300 Green Ridge Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlisle McDonald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

