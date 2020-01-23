January 22, 2020 Betty Ray McDermott, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel. 540-989-3131. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
