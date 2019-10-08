MCDANIELS Carl Oscar October 6, 2019 Carl Oscar McDaniels passed away in Bridgewater, Va. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in September of 1930 in Sioux City, Iowa to Janette (Miller) and Oscar McDaniels. He married Wilda Ann Eller in 1951 after they graduated from Bridgewater College. Carl's father worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Veterans Administration. As a child, Carl lived in SD, WA, NM, OH, TX and VA. He graduated from Washington and Lee HS in Arlington, Va. In a high school autobiography, he wrote: "my life's work must be in the area of helping others and not just myself". He lived by that motto throughout his life. Carl served honorably in the United States Navy, which took him to MD, RI, Cuba, Newfoundland, and NH. He then obtained his M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Counselor Education from the University of Virginia. Carl's work experience began in junior high school as a paper carrier and advertising messenger for the Washington Evening Star. Carl continued that love of print until his last days. He was a YMCA camp counselor, carpenter on the White House renovation (1951), Bedford County VA Counselor and coach, Counselor at his alma mater W&L HS, Director of Professional Services at American Personnel and Guidance Association, and Professor of Education at George Washington University. In 1969, Carl and his family moved to Blacksburg, Va. to help create the College of Education at Virginia Tech. During his 30 years at VT, he was a Professor of Counselor Education as well as Director of Graduate Studies and Research. He wrote multiple professional books and articles. One of his proudest accomplishments was the creation, development, and direction of VA VIEW in 1979 which was a career information delivery system for the state of Virginia. Sports were a big part of Carl's life. He played, coached, and taught swimming, basketball, football, tennis, and his favorite, baseball. Upon retiring from Virginia Tech, Carl remained active volunteering in the Blacksburg community. He served as board member and president of AARP, was an active member of the Blacksburg United Methodist Church where he became the Chair of the Older Adult Ministries Council, creating the Renewers group which brought seniors together for fellowship and encouraging faithful living in the retirement years. He was dedicated to his Rotary Club being a member for 40 years and serving as President. He supported numerous other volunteer opportunities including helping veterans and seniors reenter the workforce and facilitating voter registration through the League of Women Voters. In 2014, Carl and Ann moved to the Bridgewater Retirement Community to be closer to family. They enjoyed their final years reconnecting with Bridgewater College alumni and friends. They transferred their church membership to the Bridgewater United Methodist Church at that time. Carl was a dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Carl was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ann, and his sister, Marietta. Surviving are three daughters, Lynn Beatty (Bill) of Upper Tract, W.Va., Lisa McDaniels of Huntingdon, Pa., Diane McDaniels (George Williams) of Winchester, Va., three granddaughters, Laurel Dilley (Justin) of Dunmore, W.Va., Colleen Beatty (Phil Pifer) of Morgantown, W.Va., Ginger Beatty of Upper Tract, W.Va., and two great granddaughters Marcie and Maggie Dilley. A funeral for Carl will be at the Lantz Chapel on the campus of Bridgewater Retirement Community (BRC) on October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. with an ice cream social following. The family is grateful for the compassionate care and support that BRC has provided Carl and his family over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridgewater HealthCare Foundation, Inc., 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, Va. 22812. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Most Popular
-
No way to sugarcoat Virginia Tech’s ‘embarrassing’ defensive performance
-
Dublin man, 20, sentenced to 15 years in child exploitation case
-
Virginia Tech football: Clock finally strikes zero, as Hokies, Hooker stun Miami 42-35
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Abe Naff files discrimination complaint against Ferrum College
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.