April 18, 2020 William C. McDaniel, 85, of Elizabethtown, Ky., died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab. He was a native of Vinton, Virginia, a former member of Vinton Baptist Church and was a 1952 graduate of William Byrd High School in Vinton, Va. He delivered Roanoke World News for several years and was employed at Kroger and Shepards Auto Supply in Roanoke, Va. He was a Veteran of 24 years with the United States Army, where he served in Europe and Germany in the Cold War and two tours in Vietnam. His awards included three Bronze Star Medals, two Meritious Service Medals and the Republic of Vietnam Armour Badge. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the National Association for Uniform Services. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church in Vine Grove. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. McDaniel; his parents, Nelson and Eunice Cramer McDaniel of Vinton, Va. He is survived by one son, Michael D. McDaniel of Waynesboro, Va.; two sisters, Carolyn E. Taylor of Vinton, Va. and Rosemary Sink of Boones Mill, Va.; one brother, Richard N. McDaniel of Boones Mill, Va.; a grandson, Spencer McDaniel and extended family all of Virginia. Private services will be held and burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
