August 10, 1935 May 12, 2020 Douglas James McDaniel Sr. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born on August 10, 1935 to the late Warren C. and Radie Maxey McDaniel of Wytheville, Va. He was preceded in death by brothers, Russell Carson and Hastel McDaniel. Doug was a Korean war veteran serving in the United States Army. He served the Lord as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Shepherds Table in Bedford for almost 20 years. He was also a member of the Goode Bedford Ruitan Club. Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis Bralley McDaniel; sons, Douglas McDaniel Jr. (Sherrill), and George McDaniel (Kimberly); four precious grandchildren, Megan Yost (Bill) of Colorado, George Jr. of Alexandra, Va., Emilee McDaniel of Roanoke and D.J. III of Goode; sisters, Juanita Seagle of Roanoke; brother, Danny McDaniel (Ellen) of Wytheville, Va.; sisters-in-law, Joline BeCraft and Patsy Grubb of Wytheville; eight nieces and four nephews; a host of friends and special golfing buddies, two very special friends, Vic Horton and Bob Plaster, whom were as close as brothers. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hermon Baptist Church with the Rev. John Boyles officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Shepherds Table, 217 W. Washington St. Bedford, Va 24523 and Mount Hermon Baptist Church, c/o Theresa Key 3275 Jopling Road Bedford, Va. 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas McDaniel, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.