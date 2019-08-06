MCDANIEL Shane Michael August 11, 1977 July 29, 2019 Shane Michael McDaniel was born on August 11, 1977 and passed away at age 41 on July 29, 2019. He is finally at peace, and I'm sure he is talking carpentry and woodworking with Jesus right now! He loved to build furniture and was very creative, and he could do and fix anything. He had a huge heart and would do anything for you if he could. He was a great stepfather and uncle. All children and animals loved him, too. He was a hard worker…and smokin' hot. :) This was who Shane McDaniel was. Shane was originally from Herndon, Va., but has spent the last five years in Floyd. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aster and Sandra McDaniel; and his father, Philip J. Farley. He is survived by his wife, Sara Eaton-McDaniel; two stepsons, Eli and Shane; his mother, Tama L. Farley; sisters, Sonia M. McDaniel and Ashleigh C. Howell (Lee); a very special niece, Lilly Anne Howell; his aunt, Valerie Schonter (Larry) and their son, Clint, who was like a brother to Shane; his paternal grandparents, Nancy L. Keeran (Norman) and retired Colonel Jack Farley; and many other aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends. He was loved very much by so many. Revelation 21:4 "and He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be death; there will no longer be sorrow and anguish, or crying, or pain; for the former order of things has passed away" A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Glade Creek Apartment Club House, 3386 Glade Creek Blvd., Roanoke, VA 24012.
