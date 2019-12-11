December 8, 2019 Ola Jane Nichols McDaniel, 83, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was the widow of Carl Ellis McDaniel Sr. and was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite Smith and Charles I. Nichols; and daughters, Rebecca McDaniel and Jeanette McDaniel-Brandt. Surviving are daughters, Cathy M. and David Aker, Judy M. Pryor and Carol M. and Gaillard Owen; a son, Carl E. McDaniel Jr. and wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Amanda McKinney, Tyler McKinney, Adam Pryor, Haley McDaniel, Chase McDaniel, Sarah Owen, Margaret McDaniel, and Ted Owen. She was looking forward to her first great-grandson. She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Jones and Edith Michaels; and brother, Roger Nichols and Cathy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Lotz Salem Chapel. Buriel will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lotz Funeral Home, Salem. Online condolences may be made at wwwlotzfuneralhomes.com.

