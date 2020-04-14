February 23, 1936 April 11, 2020 Lellia Mae Stuart McDaniel, born on February 23, 1936, in Floyd County, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Roy and Maude Stuart; a brother, Roy Stuart Jr.; her husband, Paul H. McDaniel; and a son, Ronnie O'Dell McDaniel. Lellia was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Floyd, Va. Congregation. She enjoyed farm life raising cattle and was an animal lover. Her cat "Trashy" which she jokingly talked to just last week saying "Well Trashy, we have grown old together, just two old girls, I love you still." She took on Dementia as a trooper and fought hard to hold her ground despite the various phases it threw at her. During her life she was a very devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by a vast number of family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Paula McDaniel of Copper Hill; two sisters, Lorraine Price of Copper Hill and Augustine Saunders of Willis; two grandsons, Brandon (Jessica) McDaniel and Shiloh McDaniel of Copper Hill. A private family graveside will be held in the Stuart Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lellia McDaniel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.