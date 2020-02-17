February 15, 2020 Teresa Carter "TC" McCoy, 49, of Lexington, Va, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Harrison Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Covington, Va. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, Lexington, Va.

