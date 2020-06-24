January 5, 1921 June 22, 2020 Pauline Ury Croy McCoy, 99, of McCoy, made her way to her heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her long life and ultimately gave her peace as she entered through the golden gates and took her place at the right hand of her loving savior. Pauline "Polly" was born on January 5, 1921, raised, and lived her life in McCoy. Polly was immersed at an early age and dedicated her life as a Christian. Polly (Mother or Mom-ma to her family) was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life Everett Douglas on September 27, 1941. Polly raised her daughters Brenda and Rhonda with a loving patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels often using life experiences as times to teach more about the Bible. Polly loved to read and sew... and boy could she cook! You would find her immersed in her Bible almost every morning. Sometimes she would spend hours at her 'machine' sewing anything and everything for family and friends. She was also labeled by her family as the McCoy historian in her later years and close to her passing because she could remember and tell detailed stories about her experiences as she grew up in McCoy. Polly was predeceased by her parents, Brady Clifton Croy and Lonnie Jordan Stafford Croy; her husband, Everett Douglas McCoy; as well as all of her ten brothers and sisters. Polly is survived by her daughters and their families, Brenda Harris, and Rhonda Minnix (Doug); her grandchildren, Michele Dudash (Greg), Chad Harris (Karen), Tracy Freeman (Mike), Jennifer Barnett (Jason), Cory Minnix (Karrie), and Cody Minnix (Annalyse); great-grandchildren, Scott Harris, Bryant Harris, Owen Freeman, Wyatt Barnett, Lilly Barnett, and Colby Minnix. sisters-in-law, Elva Croy (Burleson, Texas), Dana White (McCoy, Va.), and Cleo McCoy (McCoy, Va.). Polly is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Polly will be laid to rest in the Albert-Scott Cemetery in McCoy on Friday, June 26, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at Community Christian Church (6020 Centennial Road, Blacksburg) on Friday at 2 p.m. Viewing will be held at the Community Christian Church for two hours prior to the service. Ministers performing the service will be Chris Brandow and James Flaugher. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Carilion New River Valley Hospice for their dedication and expertise in caring for Polly over the last six months. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Pauline McCoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.