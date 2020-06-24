January 5, 1921 June 22, 2020 Pauline Ury Croy McCoy, 99, of McCoy, made her way to her heavenly home on Monday, June 22, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her long life and ultimately gave her peace as she entered through the golden gates and took her place at the right hand of her loving savior. Pauline "Polly" was born on January 5, 1921, raised, and lived her life in McCoy. Polly was immersed at an early age and dedicated her life as a Christian. Polly (Mother or Mom-ma to her family) was blessed with a large and loving family. She married the love of her life Everett Douglas on September 27, 1941. Polly raised her daughters Brenda and Rhonda with a loving patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, she dedicated her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels often using life experiences as times to teach more about the Bible. Polly loved to read and sew... and boy could she cook! You would find her immersed in her Bible almost every morning. Sometimes she would spend hours at her 'machine' sewing anything and everything for family and friends. She was also labeled by her family as the McCoy historian in her later years and close to her passing because she could remember and tell detailed stories about her experiences as she grew up in McCoy. Polly was predeceased by her parents, Brady Clifton Croy and Lonnie Jordan Stafford Croy; her husband, Everett Douglas McCoy; as well as all of her ten brothers and sisters. Polly is survived by her daughters and their families, Brenda Harris, and Rhonda Minnix (Doug); her grandchildren, Michele Dudash (Greg), Chad Harris (Karen), Tracy Freeman (Mike), Jennifer Barnett (Jason), Cory Minnix (Karrie), and Cody Minnix (Annalyse); great-grandchildren, Scott Harris, Bryant Harris, Owen Freeman, Wyatt Barnett, Lilly Barnett, and Colby Minnix. sisters-in-law, Elva Croy (Burleson, Texas), Dana White (McCoy, Va.), and Cleo McCoy (McCoy, Va.). Polly is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Polly will be laid to rest in the Albert-Scott Cemetery in McCoy on Friday, June 26, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at Community Christian Church (6020 Centennial Road, Blacksburg) on Friday at 2 p.m. Viewing will be held at the Community Christian Church for two hours prior to the service. Ministers performing the service will be Chris Brandow and James Flaugher. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Carilion New River Valley Hospice for their dedication and expertise in caring for Polly over the last six months. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Real estate agent hospitalized after attack during open house
-
Virginia prepares for next phase of reopening, as Myrtle Beach travelers bring COVID-19 back to Roanoke region
-
Northam releases names of long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks
-
Coming soon: New area code for Southwest Virginia
-
Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Weckstein, "an active, scholarly legal mind," dies at 71
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.