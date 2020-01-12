January 10, 2020 Lacy H. McClain, 80, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord, on Friday January 10, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Carter and Ada Miller McClain; daughter, Erin Hart McClain; and a brother, William McClain. Lacy was a graduate of Virginia Tech and an avid outdoorsman. His careers included being a Real Estate Developer, an auxiliary police officer, and later a magistrate. Surviving are his wife, Ann McClain; son, L. Carr (Pamela) McClain; grandchildren, Carter, Stephen, Catherine, Sarah, Erin, and William McClain; stepdaughters, Elizabeth (Chas) Nelson, Susan (Will) Tyler, and Ann Ball (George) Pettey; step grandchildren, Lucas and Julia Nelson, Becca, Ann Katherine, and William Tyler, and Eloise and Bessie Pettey; sisters, Fay (Frank) Lisle, and Sue (Charlie) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Garst Mill Presbyterian Church, 3739 Willetta Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Garst Mill Presbyterian Church by the Rev. James Clark. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory. 366-0707
McCLAIN, Lacy H.
To plant a tree in memory of Lacy McCLAIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.