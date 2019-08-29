August 27, 2019 Wendell Ray (Wink) McCarty, 83, of Vinton, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was a 1955 graduate of William Byrd High School where he played football and was named to numerous valley All Star teams. Mr. McCarty was a member of Ferrum College's first football team and spent many years coaching area youngsters in multiple sports. He was an avid outdoorsman. Wink retired after many years of teaching in Roanoke County Schools. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Garland Sr. and Lelia Virginia Harrison McCarty; brothers, Beverly Leon and Marvin Glenn McCarty; special nephew, Mark Wayne McCarty; sister, Mary Louise Ragland; and special brother-in-law, George Claudie Smith. Mr. McCarty is survived by son, Daniel Ray McCarty; daughter, Lisa Kay McCarty Natarajan and husband, Ganesh; grandchildren, Tia Pegram (Rob), John, James (Jenny), Jordan (Lucy) Peery and Micah and Hannah Natarajan; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ashlyn and Ryan Pegram; brother, Roy Garland Jr.; sister, Peggy Ann Smith; beloved nieces and nephews; and special friend, Shirley Weaver. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Vinton Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Memorials may be made to Carilion Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
