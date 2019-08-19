MCAULEY, Irene August 18, 2019 Irene McAuley, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was a beloved wife and mother. Irene was born on Staten Island, N.Y., and was a graduate of Notre Dame College and Hofstra University. She was a passionate teacher and an active member of her parish, Our Lady of Nazareth Roman Catholic Church. Irene was preceded in death by her gifted husband, John D. McAuley; and daughter, Cathleen Marie McAuley. She is survived by her children, Donald McAuley, Christine McAuley, Maureen Riley and her husband, Edward, Thomas McAuley, and Timothy McAuley and his wife, Patti; grandchildren, Colleen Sherrard, Linda McAuley, Shawn McAuley, and Michael Riley; and sister, Veronica Breene. Her family, friends and former students will miss her greatly and always. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church, 2505 Electric Road, Roanoke, Va. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Relatives and friends may greet the family from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Service Dogs, P.O. Box 19538, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
