MCANGE JR. Thomas Riddick July 14, 2019 Thomas Riddick McAnge, Jr., 72, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away at his home on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lillie; daughter, Linda; sister, Mary Curtin. A private family graveside service will be held at Glenwood/Shelby Hills Cemetery, Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the McAnge residence. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

