November 18, 2019 Mary Lue McAllister, 90, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was a member of Penn Forest Christian Church. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McAllister; parents, Edward and Evie Robtison; and six brothers. She is survived by her son, Elwood McAllister and his wife, Tina; three grandchildren, Evie Pratt and her husband, Mark, Eli McAllister and his wife, Liz, Sarah Dasher and her husband, Jessie; eight great-grandchildren, David, Jonathon, Camryn and Mariam Pratt, Kenna, Duncan, Fiona and Keddy McAllister; sisters, Delmar Graham, Roberta Shockley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Seth Bryant and Pastor Beaver Terry officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

