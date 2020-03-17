March 11, 2020 Basil Mays, 69, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Roanoke, passed away on March 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12 p.m. at Serenity Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Serenity. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

