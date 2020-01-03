February 29, 2000 December 29, 2019 Levi Huston Mayo, 19, of Moneta, formerly of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Salem, Va., on February 29, 2000. Levi was a graduate of the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. Levi was truly a gift sent by God to spread joy and love in this world. He defeated stage IV brain cancer at age 4. The treatments to save him caused a secondary sarcoma that he bravely fought for the last 16 months of his life. Levi loved his Hokies, Giants and Chiefs. He was a huge fan of superheroes, muscle cars, dad jokes, Chuck Norris and music. He loved pizza and fried chicken from The Homeplace. Just two days before he left us, he soundly kicked his stepdad's behind in Madden 2020. Levi is survived by his mother, Melina McAlwee Newcomb and stepdad, Jeremy; his father, Michael Dwayne Mayo and stepmom, Katie; maternal grandparents, Lewis and Karen McAlwee; paternal grandmother, Jean Kendall and Ron; paternal grandfather, Gordon Mayo Jr.; brothers, Ethan Mayo and Kasondra, Zachary McKay and Blaze Mayo; sisters, Kayleigh Mayo and Gabriella Preston; uncle, Jason McAlwee and Danielle; aunts, Bobbi Hamelinck and Jimmy, Crystal Mayo and James Bell and Becky Cole and Julius; and cousins, Jaci, Abby, Maya, Starrla, Max, Janna, Mason, Rachel, Ansley, Lillie, Aaron, Skyler and Sonny. He is also survived by his former stepmom, Daisy Gibson. There wasn't an animal that Levi didn't love and they all loved him back. He is survived by his pets Jethro, Ellie Mae, Xena, Loki, Gibby and Flash at his mama's house and by Ammo, Diesel, Spirit and Sprocket at his daddy's house. We want to thank Carilion Pedatric Oncology, Dr. Mandy Atkinson, Dr. William Gay, Dr. Asma Habib, Dr. William Cordle and his hospice nurse Crystal. His family at BRAAC will always hold a special place in our hearts. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Levi's memory please consider FAM – Fighting All Monsters or St Baldricks. A memorial service and celebration of Levi's life will be conducted on his birthday February 29, 2020, at his school BRAAC. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. #lovefolevi always and forever.
