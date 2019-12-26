January 9, 1943 December 19, 2019 Lessie Mae Mayo, 76, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born January 9, 1943 to the late Annie and James Arrington. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Promise Land Baptist Church, Moneta, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in Hearse Gate Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
