December 5, 2019 James Lewis (Jimmy) Mayhew, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully in his sleep early on Thursday, December 5, 2019, and went to be with his Lord. Jimmy served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and upon his return he went to work at the Vinton Weaving Mill. He then went into building and remained a contractor for over 40 years. He was a man of many talents. Jimmy was married to his true love, Juanita, for over 54 years. He will be loved and missed by friends and family members. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Lee Mayhew; and 11 brothers and sisters. Surviving are two sons, Tony Mayhew (Susan) and Jeffrey Mayhew (Terri); three grandchildren, David Mayhew (Kimberly), Laura M. Muncey (Elliott), and Moriah M. Chapman (Kile); and three great-grandchildren, Madison, Dean and Cole. The family would like to express a special thank you to Faithful Branches Sunday School Class at Bonsack Baptist for their faithful service, visits and cards. Also, thanks to the Woodhaven Nursing Home for such good love and care over the past four years. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Danny Quirin officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Onlie condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
