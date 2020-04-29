October 15, 1955 April 26, 2020 Debra Ann Adkins Mayhew, age 64, of Salem, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 15, 1955, in Raleigh, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William Cecil Adkins Sr. and Ceola Faye Carr Adkins. She was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Wayne Mayhew; a sister, Cathy Lafountaine; and a stepson, Richard Mayhew. Mrs. Mayhew was a homemaker; and she loved taking care of her family, traveling, and Christmas. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lynnette Berry of Salem, and Crystal Ann Crowe and husband, Michael of Salem; one son, Richard Michael Jones and wife, Rose of Petersburg; one stepdaughter, Carlena Pacheco and husband, Ralph of Gloucester; one stepson, Michael Mayhew of Chesterfield; four brothers, Kenneth Adkins and wife, Barbara, of Gloucester, William Adkins and wife, Debra, of Gloucester, Joseph Adkins and wife, Janet, of Tabb, and Timothy Adkins of West Point; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; and her white Chihuahua, Casper. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Rowland Family Cemetery by the Rev. R.G. Rowland. Debra's sister, Cathy Lafountaine, will be honored at the service as well. The family request that all those attending the service please wear something pink in honor of Debra. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Mayhew as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.