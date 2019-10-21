MAY Timothy Dale October 19, 2019 Timothy Dale May, 60, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Ernest F. May. Surviving family includes his wife, Janet May; mother, Lois H. May; siblings, Carolyn M. Webster and husband, Cary, Terry L. May and wife, Susan, and Brenda M. Lovelace and husband, Wayne; children by marriage, Summer and Jennifer Nelson, April and John Bryant, and Megan and Michael Longe; six grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful pets, Hogan, Mariland, Whiskey, and Joker. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Blue Ridge. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.