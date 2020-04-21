November 18, 1943 April 17, 2020 Margery Faye Gilster May, born and raised in Onalaska Wisconsin, returned to her Creator and Savior while surrounded by family late on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 76. Her parents, Alfred and Helen Gilster, and three of her siblings, Kenny Gilster, Elaine Fossum, and Phil Gilster preceded her. Her dear brother David (Barb) Gilster survived her. She is also survived by her loyal and devoted husband Dale, of 52 years; her adoring children, Darren (Irene), David (Melissa), Troy(Denise), and Colette (Brandon); her beloved grandchildren, Tiger, Rafe, Collin, Liam, Cora, Anna, Quinn, Iona, and Grayson; in-laws, Larry (Susie) May and Kathy French; and special French and Gilster nephews and nieces. Margie had motherly love for her sister's son, Curt Fossum, especially since his mother passed. She had sisterly love for her friend Alice McDonald. Margie grew up working hard on the family farm, which was their livelihood. Her strength and grit continued when she later managed her own family's business and side business while also keeping a home and raising four children. Margie was as soft and warm as she was strong. In a world that could get chilly, she was the fireplace where you could go to warm yourself up for a while. Her inner glow radiated through her smile onto all who had the honor and privilege to meet her or know her. She always focused on the good in people. When she was around her loved ones, she was fully in the moment, experiencing the maximum joy from their presence. She was known for making the best out of any situation, for making complicated things simple, for getting things done, for being genuine, kind, cheery, fun, and for living her life for others. Margie would want us to carry her generous love with us and share it as freely as she did. A special thanks to innumerable friends and caregivers for their ongoing prayers and support. Our family invites you for a "Cruise By" Visitation on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at 1943 Maylin Drive, Salem, VA 24153. Funeral mass and burial will be private. Online condolences, pictures and remembrances can be shared with the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
