April 28, 2020 Charles Frederick May passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Charles is survived by his sister, Sue Frink, several nieces and nephews; his lifelong friend, Linda Stultz, and many beloved friends and family. To his friends, Charles was known kindly as "Chuck," but to his family, he was known as "Fred." Born in Roanoke, Virginia, he graduated from Jefferson High School and National Business College. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 through 1965. He later went on to work for the Roanoke Times and World News. His next adventure took him to Minnesota, where he began his career with the airlines. He retired from Northwest Airlines to Roanoke. He would often tell his story of being one of the first male flight attendants for the airlines; he loved "his planes" and serving "his passengers." In bringing the servicemen home from their tours of duty overseas, he reflected "the veterans were the best passengers…always thankful." He will be remembered for his kind blue eyes, sweet smile, love for travel and adventures, care and appreciation of all animals and nature, and zeal for life. In his frequent travels to Brazil, he discovered a deep appreciation for gemstones and the art of jewelry making. He had an eye for unique artwork and enjoyed sharing the story behind each piece of art. His memory will live on through the retelling of his stories and adventures. Charles was a firm believer that no one should ever go hungry and would often donate to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you would consider honoring his memory by donating to that food bank. Donations can be mailed to Feeding America Southwest Virginia, 1025 Electric Rd., Salem, VA 24153. For online condolences, please visit Simpson Funeral Home's website: www.simpsonfuneral.com.
