January 21, 1954 January 7, 2020 George Walter Maxymiv, M.D., of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on January 21, 1954, in Manhattan, N.Y., to the late Valentin and Natalia Maxymiv, who were Ukrainian immigrants, and later raised in Cleveland, Ohio along with his brother, Peter Maxymiv. George was a graduate and the Valedictorian of his Padua Franciscan High School class in Parma, Ohio in 1972. He attended the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio, took on an accelerated course load, and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree in just three years. George then attended the Ohio State University School of Medicine, again taking on a rigorous, accelerated course load, and graduated in just three years, second in his class, with Honors in Surgery and Obstetrics. After medical school, George's love of the East Coast, took him to Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Va., where he completed his Medical Internship and Residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from 1978 to 1981. He then practiced medicine in Wilmington, N.C., before he was recruited by Dr. James Kelley to work alongside him at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Va. George started at Lewis Gale in 1983 and was a pillar of the community for 37 years, caring for countless patients and delivering thousands of babies, across multiple generations of families. Throughout his career, he earned numerous awards for his exceptional medical performance and dedication to his patients, including Best Bedside Manner awards multiple years and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference's annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major for Justice Award in 2018. He was voted Top Doctor (Gynecologist) in the Roanoke Valley several years, including in 2019. He authored multiple articles in various Journals of Medicine, lectured at numerous national medical conferences, and patented a medical device with Dr. Mark Gustafson. George was known by his family, friends, colleagues, nurses, and patients as a humble, compassionate, and accepting physician, a gregarious, fun-loving, and faithful friend, and above all, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those who knew him knew that no man has ever adored his wife more than George adored "the love of his life," Karen Kay Kodman Maxymiv, who he met and started dating at age 14, and married in 1977. George and Karen were together for over 50 years, including 43 years of marriage. George was incredibly proud of his three children. Every time his daughter and daughters-in-law were expecting, George wished for girls, and ended up with seven granddaughters. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially fishing and boating at Smith Mountain Lake, and taking them on annual summer trips to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. George said that taking his oldest granddaughter, Charlotte, on a trip to Italy in 2019 was one of the greatest times of his life. George is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Kristine Maxymiv Campbell (Patrick Campbell) of Charlottesville; son, Dr. Nicolas George Maxymiv (Emily Underwood Maxymiv) of Richmond; son, Michael Valentine Maxymiv (Jeanette Lancaster Maxymiv) of Roanoke; granddaughters, Charlotte Campbell, Katherine Campbell, Georgie Campbell, Elizabeth Maxymiv, Clara Maxymiv, Abigail Maxymiv, and MacKenzie Maxymiv; stepfather-in-law, Professor Richard Progelhof; sister-in-law, Karol Long of Houston, Texas; brother-in-law, Ernest Kodman Jr. of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Andrea Johnson and her husband, Clay, of State College, Pa.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Kodman of Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Susan Maxymiv of Wooster, Ohio; niece, Lauren Johnson; nephews, Kristopher Long, Kory Long, Travis Johnson, Patrick Kodman, Thomas Kodman, Matthew Maxymiv (Stephanie) and Daniel; great-nieces, Adaline and Emma; and cousins, Walter Maxymiw and Bohdan Maxymiw and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Natalia Maxymiv; brother, Peter Maxymiv; mother-in-law, Patricia Progelhof; father-in-law, Ernest Kodman Sr.; and brother-in-law, Stephen Kodman. George's entire family will be forever grateful for his love, support and guidance. He was a born teacher and encouraged all those around him to always do their best. His generous spirit, concern for the welfare of others, and dedication to his family established a role model for all to follow. He will be profoundly missed. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of America or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
