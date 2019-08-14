August 11, 2019 Sandra Naff Maxey, 73, of Fincastle, Va., went to be with her Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David Maxey; daughters, Elaine Maxey-Sopchak and Christine Mann; and grandchildren, Bailey and Rachel Mann. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. A service to honor Sandra's life will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences maybe made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.