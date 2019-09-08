February 28, 1933 September 5, 2019 John Oswell Maxey of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, when COPD claimed his last breath. Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Sara Ann Maxey; son, John Christopher Maxey; daughter, Kimberly Ann Maxey Coleman; son-in-law, Ashby Coleman; brother, Glenn Maxey; and his beloved cat and constant companion, Charlie. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson Street, Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

