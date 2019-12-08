MAXEY, Garry Rodney December 6, 2019 Garry Rodney Maxey, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He retired from Yokohama Tire after 20 years of service and was a member of the United Steel Workers of America. Garry was an avid golfer and loved to work in the garden. He was a proud grandfather and loved his grandsons dearly. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, William Coy and Abbie Gearheart Maxey; brothers, Bobby, Wade, Coy, Edward, Russell and Gene Maxey; and sister, Shirley Maxey. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda C. Maxey; sons, Mark Maxey and Susan, David Maxey and his wife, Sara, Allen Maxey and his wife, Shelley, and Chad Maxey; grandsons, Tyler, Drew and Jackson Maxey; sisters, Bea Reynolds and her husband, Charles, Sue Preston, and Judy Maxey; brothers, Harold Maxey and his wife, Christine, Dolly Maxey and Margaret, and Johnny Maxey and his wife, Florance; special pets, Miss Kitty and Mack; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Daniel Temeles and Blue Ridge Cancer Care for helping give Garry 22 more years of his life. An additional thanks to Sheila, Nathan, Sarah, Alan, Claire and Debbie with Carilion Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Rodney Lawson officiating. Interment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
