MAUNEY Suzan Watts August 24, 1954 October 7, 2019 Suzan Watts Mauney, 65, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Suzan was born August 24, 1954 to Carl Fincher Watts Jr. and Maralyn Jane Allen in Bellevue, Neb., and spent her childhood at various times in Georgia, Massachusetts and New York. She married her husband George the day before her 20th birthday, settling in Blacksburg in 1977 where she and George raised two children and built a community of friends, neighbors, co-workers, and fellow parents that brought innumerable moments of joy to Suzan's life. Suzan earned a Bachelors degree in Geology from Georgia State University and in 1977 moved with George to Blacksburg to continue her education at Virginia Tech, later earning a Masters degree in Education. Suzan spent more than 30 years teaching science to eighth graders at Blacksburg Middle School, earning National Board certification. Suzan also worked as an adjunct faculty member at Virginia Tech and participated on several research projects with Virginia Tech faculty focused on technology and inquiry-based teaching. Following her retirement, she was active with the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech. Suzan was an avid reader of all subjects and part of a monthly book group with friends that she loved dearly. She enjoyed traveling and held a special affinity for annual family vacations at Holden Beach, North Carolina. Most of all, Suzan enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren (and less often her children and her husband), planting and cultivating flowers in her beautifully landscaped backyard, and entertaining friends at dinners. Suzan is survived by her husband, George E. Mauney, of Blacksburg; son, Patrick and his wife Robyn of Charlottesville, Va., and daughter, Dayne Scott and her husband Corey, of Wake Forest, N.C. Suzan cherished her grandchildren, Nora, Elise, Cole, Grace and Calum. She is also survived by her brothers, Dennis Watts (Betty) and Gregory Watts (Christy), sister Valerie Watts, brother-in-law Carl Vandiver Mauney (Debby) and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law, Margaret Vandiver Mauney; father-in-law, Edwin Ware Mauney and his wife Roberta Mauney. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Dave Cozad. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sojourn Center, PO Box 295, Blacksburg Va. 24063.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Luisa Cutting pleads guilty to Radford murder of Alexa Cannon; sentenced to 20 years
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
-
Radford University credit change sparks student dissatisfaction
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.