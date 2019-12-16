January 20, 1940 December 14, 2019 William Furman Mattox Jr., 79, of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1940, in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late William Furman Mattox Sr. and Virginia Dyer Mattox. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Connie Moulse Mattox; two sons, Tim and Sherry Mattox and Jason Mattox; two siblings; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at John M. Oakey & Son in Salem. Funeral services to celebrate Furman's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at North Roanoke Baptist Church, 6402 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019 with the Rev. Daniel Palmer and the Rev. Darryl Crim officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made in Furman's name to the Splash Sunday School Class at North Roanoke Baptist Church, 6402 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

