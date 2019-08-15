MATTOX Jean Young August 13, 2019 Jean Young Mattox, 86, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was a member of Rocky Mount First Church of the Brethren. She loved her flowers, gardening, spending time with family and never met a stranger. Preceding her in death are her husband, George Haywood Mattox; parents, Harry and Blanche Young; sons, Mark and Tony Mattox; brothers, Billy and Douglas Young; and sister, Polly Conner. Surviving are her daughters, Lorie Wiseman (Fred), and Betsy Pugh (Dale); grandchildren, Brad (Melissa), Jared (Karen), Brianna, Dawn (Bradford), Freddie (Holly), Magen (Josh) and Ethan (Amanda); 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Meeks, Irene Shively, Nancy Mullins and Gail Pigg; brothers, Frank Young, Daniel Young, Gerald Young and Richard Young; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 with Pastor John Collins and Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

