MATTOX Eugene W. October 11, 2019 Eugene W. Mattox (Gene), a true southern gentleman, a wood worker, poet, collector, western movie watcher, an awesome pancake maker and avid traveler passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Eugene always put others needs above his own and never complained once about the multitude of things that were failing with his health. He loved cars and racing. In his younger years he could be found drag racing with his buddies up and down Rt. 40 to Gretna or US 220 to Roanoke…never quite burning out a set of tires in a weekend but not for lack of trying. He really enjoyed the time he spent helping Joe Thurman when he was running NASCAR races back in the 60's. Eugene earned an accounting degree from National Business College but never had the desire to be an accountant. Instead he used his skills for drawing and his mathematical skills to further his interest in the home building industry with jobs at Smith Mountain Building Supply, 40 West Building Supply, Fleetwood Homes and Modu-Kraf Homes . He married the love of his life Ruth (Johnson), a school teacher, almost 53 years ago, with whom they had one daughter, Kimberly and later a dear son-in-law, Mark Ellis. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Stone; uncle, Garland Mattox (Linda), and numerous other relatives. He leaves behind some dear friends, David Hinson, David Aveline, & Keith Motley. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Conner Bowman Funeral Home (220 North Chapel) with visitation two hours before the service. Special thanks to Dr. Unwin and his dedication to seeing Eugene thru all the challenging health issues he faced. Also special thanks to his many caregivers and therapists at Franklin Health & Rehab..he thought of you all as family. Eugene was loyal, kind, loved to laugh and joke around and loved life no matter what obstacles he faced. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rt. 220, 62 Virginia Market Place Dr., Rocky Mount, Va.
