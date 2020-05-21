May 19, 2020 William Archie Matthews, 76, of Wytheville, formerly Marks, Miss., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery. Although flowers would be appreciated, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

