February 24, 1926 December 18, 2019 Gladys Irene Everding Matthews, 93, resident of 204 Sanders Drive, widow of Bryant Timothy Matthews, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home. Born in Worthington, Minn., on February 24, 1926, she was a daughter of the late William and Ella Heikes Everding. Mrs. Matthews was retired after over ten years of service from Advance Auto Parts, where she served as a Data Processor in the home office in Roanoke, Virginia. She has made her home in Greenwood for 29 years. She was a member of Coronaca Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. In addition to her husband for thirty-six years, Mrs. Matthews was also preceded in death by brothers, Donald Everding, Harvey Everding and Clarence Everding; and sister, Evelyn O'Brien. Survivors include a son, Preston Matthews of California; brother, Dale Everding and wife, Norah, of Minnesota; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece Kimberly Geddings and husband, John, of Columbia, S.C. (Meg and Mary); niece, Shari O'Brien of Arizona; and sister-in-law, Margaret L. Matthews of Greenwood. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Blyth Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Polatty officiating. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va. The family will receive friends following the service In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Coronace Baptist Church, 300 Highway 246 North, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to the Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649. For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com. Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Matthews family.
Matthews, Gladys Irene Everding
Service information
Dec 27
Graveside
Friday, December 27, 2019
3:00PM
Sherwood Memorial Park
1250 E Main St
Salem, VA 24153
