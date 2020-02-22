June 11, 1954 February 19, 2020 Debra A. Matthews, 65, passed away at her home in Rocky Mount, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia on June 11, 1954. Debi was a believer in Jesus Christ and is worshipping and rejoicing before Him with a new heart and indescribable joy. Debi is survived by her husband of 34 years, the love of her life, Tom; children, Christopher Hill, Michaelynn Dawn Hanson, and Joseph Hill (Kathy Hill); brothers, Gary Hill (Tonya Hill) and Jerry Hill; sister, Cathy Herbst (Brian Herbst); grandchildren, Lance, Bekah, Rachel, Riley, Jacob, Cole, and Ella; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Ann Milanese Hill; her father, Charold Okey Hill; and her sister, Letha Diane "Dee" Cross. Debi was an avid outdoors woman. She rappelled the New River Gorge Bridge six times, 1995-2000. She and Tom backpacked hundreds of miles together. She volunteered in the Awana program and earned The Timothy Award! She loved her family dearly, especially going home to Parkersburg to spend Thanksgiving with her enormous Italian family. Join us in celebrating Debi's life. Visitation on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center. Funeral services on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church with the Rev. David Slayton officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
