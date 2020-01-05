February 4, 1932 December 25, 2019 MamaDoc's done dispensing drip pills down here, and we believe heaven is howling "hallelujah" at having her healing powers and humor a little closer. A country doctor and campus physician, MamaDoc loved the people of Franklin County, Va., and Ferrum College. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ferrum College in Franklin Hall's Blue Ridge Mountain Room.
Mathews, Marlene Bolling Henley
