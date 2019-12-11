December 8, 2019 Mary Jane Nolen Matherly, age 75, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jane was born in Ferrum, Va., to Dewey C. Nolen and Evelyn (Bowling) Nolen. On November 11, 1960, at the age of 16, she married the love of her life, Lynn Ray Matherly, who was born in Penhook, Va. She was the first married woman to attend Covington High School and had to get special permission to attend. While there she was the homecoming queen, senior vice-president, and graduated salutatorian in 1962. She held various jobs, ending with her employment at Leo Scott Cabinets, Inc., while maintaining an active involvement in her daughters' extracurricular activities and playing tennis and bridge. Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Evelyn and Dewey C. Nolen, and a brother, Kenneth Nolen. She is survived by her loving husband, Lynn R. Matherly; her two daughters, Michele Matherly (Steve Coleman) and Jalyn Daniels-Boyd (Stephen Boyd); grandchildren, Haley Coleman, Samantha Coleman, Bryor Daniels, Nolen-Lynn Boyd, Kynston Boyd, Talmidge Boyd, and SheaAnna Grayce Boyd; and three great-grandchildren, Noah Daniels, Wes Daniels, and Rowan Daniels. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny (Gloria) Nolen; a sister, Sue Fulcher; and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Rocky Mount Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mount Christian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
For a limited time, enter for a chance to win one of 5 family 4-packs of tickets to see Mati…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.