December 8, 2019 Mary Jane Nolen Matherly, age 75, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jane was born in Ferrum, Va., to Dewey C. Nolen and Evelyn (Bowling) Nolen. On November 11, 1960, at the age of 16, she married the love of her life, Lynn Ray Matherly, who was born in Penhook, Va. She was the first married woman to attend Covington High School and had to get special permission to attend. While there she was the homecoming queen, senior vice-president, and graduated salutatorian in 1962. She held various jobs, ending with her employment at Leo Scott Cabinets, Inc., while maintaining an active involvement in her daughters' extracurricular activities and playing tennis and bridge. Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father, Evelyn and Dewey C. Nolen, and a brother, Kenneth Nolen. She is survived by her loving husband, Lynn R. Matherly; her two daughters, Michele Matherly (Steve Coleman) and Jalyn Daniels-Boyd (Stephen Boyd); grandchildren, Haley Coleman, Samantha Coleman, Bryor Daniels, Nolen-Lynn Boyd, Kynston Boyd, Talmidge Boyd, and SheaAnna Grayce Boyd; and three great-grandchildren, Noah Daniels, Wes Daniels, and Rowan Daniels. She is also survived by her brother, Johnny (Gloria) Nolen; a sister, Sue Fulcher; and many nephews, nieces and other relatives. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Rocky Mount Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rocky Mount Christian Church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.