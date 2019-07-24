MATHENY Martha Elizabeth October 22, 1934 July 13, 2019 Martha Elizabeth Matheny, 84, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Silver Spring, Md. She was born October 22, 1934 in Roanoke a daughter of the late John R. and Marguerite Slaven Matheny. Beloved mother of Joan Marie, Teresa Ann, Judy, Mary, Catherine and Cecilia, took her final rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a long and valiant battle with dementia. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, Md. 20906, followed by a reception. A brief visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Association.
