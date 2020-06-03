April 20, 1987 May 24, 2020 Eric John Masterson left this Earth most fittingly on Ascension Sunday, May 24, 2020. Eric was 33 years old. Born into a military family on April 20, 1987, Eric's first two moves (N.J. and Okla.) happened before the age of one. His first four birthdays were spent overseas in the Bavarian region of (formerly West) Germany... followed by a life of exploration that included living in Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, New Jersey, and his final resting place, Virginia. Eric had a passion for rescuing and raising baby animals and naturally seemed to always understand their needs. He was especially fond of exotic reptiles, amphibians and fish. His joy for life and sense of humor will be missed by the host of relatives he left behind, paternal side, Marjorie Cain Masterson (grandmother); John H Masterson (dad); Philip and Stuart (brothers); Gina Masterson (atepmom); aunts, Ann Blair Huffman (husband, Mark) and kids, Charles Austin (wife, Ali) John Nelson, and Emily Blair; Jane Gordon Hampton (husband, Stephen) and children, Catherine Carter, Claire Alison, and Ann Lawrence; an uncle, Don Lawrence Masterson (wife, Sara Elizabeth and their children, Marianne Elizabeth, Margaret Blair, and Molly Walsh; Amy Walker Overton (husband, Kevin and their children, John Nelson, Cameron Elizabeth, Donald Gray, Lauren Cain, and Frances Maelle; and friend in life, Earnie Taylor. Maternal side, Jackie L. Wolfe Sr. (grandfather) and Rebecca Wolfe (grandmother); Shari Wolfe (mom); aunt, Carol Ann Reagh (husband, Tommy) and child, Elijah; and uncle, Jackie L. Wolfe Jr. (wife, Robin), and his children, Jackie L. Wolfe III, and Jessica Loveday. He was preceded into heaven by his grandfather, John Aaron Masterson, and his cousin, Aaron Stephen Masterson, son of Don and Sara. No donations are being accepted, but the family asks that you support the charity of your choice.
